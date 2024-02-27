IIM-Sambalpur to host start-up meet on March 1

SAMBALPUR: IIM-Sambalpur will be hosting a one-day 100-Cube Start-up Conclave on its campus on March 1, to foster entrepreneurial spirit in India and empowering youth to innovate and create value.

The initiative, orchestrated by the Ministry of Education, Government of India in collaboration with IIM-Sambalpur, endeavours to establish 100 start-ups on its premises, each with an approximate valuation of Rs 100 crore by 2036.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to grace the event as the chief guest. The conclave will also mark the commencement of the ‘I-Hub Foundation,’ as IIM-Sambalpur’s incubator.

I-Hub will operate both physically and virtually, collaborating with various stakeholders in Odisha’s entrepreneurial landscape.

The start-up extravaganza will feature an exhibition showcasing 50 start-ups from Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, and other districts of Odisha. The event anticipates 1,200 participants, including 300 start-ups, as well as key stakeholders, investors, industry mentors, ministry representatives, students, and members of the incubator and venture capital or angel investor communities.

Director, IIM-S Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “The event would not only provide a platform for start-up to showcase their potential but also offer comprehensive support and networking opportunities with various stakeholders.”