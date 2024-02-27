Nabin Odisha Magic Cards for students soon

BHUBANESWAR: In a major initiative ahead of elections, the state government on Monday announced its decision to launch the Nabin Odisha Magic Card, a points system-based smart card to facilitate academic, personality and skill development, and employment of youth.
Announcing the decision while distributing Nua-O scholarships to students of Sambalpur, Angul and Deogarh, 5T chairman VK Pandian said the card will provide access to various courses from academic, personality development, skill development and languages to services like bus/train/flights concession, phone, data recharge and Wi-Fi, e-libraries, coaching, tuition centres and career counselling, etc. It will also provide job placement opportunities through sharing of data with potential recruiting companies.
Pandian said the online registration portal for the smart cards will be launched on March 5 and they will be distributed on August 15. All students will be covered under the initiative, he said.
Stating that the card will be a passport to prosperity, Pandian said based on points earned through various activities and parameters, the cards will be upgraded to silver, gold and platinum level. The cards will be allotted and upgraded based on the performance of student in terms of attendance, discipline, academic performance, participation in extracurricular activities, sports, online and personality development courses.
A LinkedIn type platform for the students to interact with the industry is also on the cards. This will integrate with the startup ecosystem to encourage the students to be entrepreneurs and also to provide them priority loans under various schemes including Swayam. “The state government will actively engage with the private sector to provide more benefits to the students through these smart cards,” he said.
Pandian further said the government will take inputs from the students and teachers on various activities which can be included in this points system. The card will be completely technology-driven, he added.
The 5T chairman said around 13,423 students from 21 colleges in Sambalpur, district, 11,265 students from 25 colleges in Angul and 3,424 students from 11 colleges of Deogarh will get their scholarship amount in their bank accounts. Scholarships amounting to rS 28 crore sanctioned for 28,112 students from these three districts were released.
In the offing :
Cards will be allotted and upgraded based on performance of student
It will provide job, placement opportunities to students through sharing of data with recruiting companies
Students will be encouraged to be entrepreneurs and provided priority loans under various schemes like Swayam
Cards will provide access to facilities like bus/train/flights concession, access to phone/data recharge etc