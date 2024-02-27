Nabin Odisha Magic Cards for students soon

BHUBANESWAR: In a major initiative ahead of elections, the state government on Monday announced its decision to launch the Nabin Odisha Magic Card, a points system-based smart card to facilitate academic, personality and skill development, and employment of youth.

Announcing the decision while distributing Nua-O scholarships to students of Sambalpur, Angul and Deogarh, 5T chairman VK Pandian said the card will provide access to various courses from academic, personality development, skill development and languages to services like bus/train/flights concession, phone, data recharge and Wi-Fi, e-libraries, coaching, tuition centres and career counselling, etc. It will also provide job placement opportunities through sharing of data with potential recruiting companies.

Pandian said the online registration portal for the smart cards will be launched on March 5 and they will be distributed on August 15. All students will be covered under the initiative, he said.

Stating that the card will be a passport to prosperity, Pandian said based on points earned through various activities and parameters, the cards will be upgraded to silver, gold and platinum level. The cards will be allotted and upgraded based on the performance of student in terms of attendance, discipline, academic performance, participation in extracurricular activities, sports, online and personality development courses.