Odisha: Charges framed against temple sevayat for sexual assault on Swedish woman

BHUBANESWAR: A local court here on Monday framed charges against a sevayat of Lingaraj temple accused of sexually harassing a Swedish national on February 19.

The woman had lodged a complaint with Lingaraj police basing on which the accused, Kanan Mohapatra alias Kundu (22) was arrested. As the matter was sensitive and involved a foreign national, the police had filed the chargesheet on February 23.

“JMFC-I court framed charges against the accused under sections 341, 354 and 354A of IPC. The trial of the case commenced on the day and the woman’s statement was recorded. She is satisfied with the police investigation and is scheduled to return in a few days,” said a senior police officer.

Sources said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had contacted the city police and inquired about the matter.