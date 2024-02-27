Odisha man held with Rs 4.89L cash, 269 gm gold

BERHAMPUR: Nayagarh Town police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man for possessing Rs 4,89,100 in unaccounted cash and around 269 gram of gold ornaments. The accused, Alamgir Molla of West Bengal, was spotted moving at Traffic chowk with a bag on his shoulder.

Suspecting him to be a drug peddler, police nabbed the accused though he attempted to flee. During search, they found unaccounted cash of Rs 4,89,100 and gold ornaments from his possession. Molla could not disclose about the source of cash and ornaments.

IIC Rashmi Mohapatra said, “We are not sure if the accused is revealing his real identity. Investigation is underway to know from where the accused got such a huge amount of cash and gold ornaments and why was he in Nayagarh town.” Later on the day, Molla was produced in the local court.