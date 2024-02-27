Odisha: Three women Jatra theatre artistes killed after car rams into tree

KENDRAPARA: At least three women Jatra artistes were killed after the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed into a roadside tree at Ostapur chowk here in the wee hours of Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Jyoshnarani Paramanik (28) of Bhograi in Balasore, Rajalaxmi Rout (29) of Bailashi Mouza in Cuttack and Babyrani Dash (26) of Sahada in Bhadrak district. Three other occupants of the ill-fated four-wheeler, two artistes and the driver, also suffered grievous injuries in the mishap.

Sources said the theatre artistes were supposed to stage a play at Naranapur village on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 8. Accordingly, they had gone to the village on Sunday night for the rehearsals. After completing the practice session, the artistes along with their troupe members were returning to Kendrapara town where they were supposed to board buses for their respective villages.

The tragic mishap took place on Kendrapara-Gandakhia road. At Ostapur chowk, the vehicle carrying the theatre group veered off the road and rammed into a roadside tree.

On hearing the loud sound of the crash, nearby residents rushed to the spot and dragged the injured passengers out of the mangled four-wheeler. Eyewitnesses said careless driving caused the accident.