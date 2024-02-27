Three juvenile offenders escape from Rourkela Special Jail

ROURKELA: Three juvenile offenders facing charges of heinous crimes escaped from the Place of Safety (PoS) under the JJ Act on the campus of the Rourkela Special Jail on Sunday night after scaling the boundary wall.

A complaint was lodged at the RN Pali police station here.

IIC Rajendra Swain confirmed receipt of the complaint and said age-proofs of the escaped children in conflict with law have been sought for further action. He said the PoS authorities in the complaint reported that the children in conflict with law tied sheets and towel to make a rope and scaled the boundary wall unnoticed.

They belong to Sambalpur, Balangir and Nayagarh districts and are facing trial on the charges of heinous crimes, the IIC further informed.

While the Rourkela Special Jail superintendent and in-charge superintendent of the PoS Jiban Singh Munda did not respond to phone calls, reliable sources at the Rourkela Observation Home said under the Juvenile Justice System, children in conflict with law facing charges of heinous crimes are kept at the PoS without jail-like confinement.

They said the PoS is manned by Home Guards. The juveniles who escaped are aged between 18 and 21 years and were put up at the PoS pending finalisation of their trials.