Nine Lok Sabha seats may figure in BJP’s first list in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: At least nine parliamentary constituencies of the state are likely to figure in the first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections, which is likely to be released in the next few days.

Of eight parliamentary constituencies that the BJP had won in the 2019 general elections, the names of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram have been cleared, sources said.

“There is no ambiguity in seven other Lok Sabha seats including Puri where national BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is the lone aspirant. Similar is Sambalpur LS seat where Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is going to contest,” they added.

The party is reported to have recommended the name of Dhamnagar MLA Suraj Suryabanshi for Bhadrak (SC), Anita Subhadarshini for Aska, former MP Ananta Nayak for Keonjhar (ST), former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai for Jagatsinghpur and former MP Balabhadra Majhi for Nabarangpur LS seats.