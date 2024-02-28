Nine Lok Sabha seats may figure in BJP’s first list in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: At least nine parliamentary constituencies of the state are likely to figure in the first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections, which is likely to be released in the next few days.
Of eight parliamentary constituencies that the BJP had won in the 2019 general elections, the names of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram have been cleared, sources said.
“There is no ambiguity in seven other Lok Sabha seats including Puri where national BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is the lone aspirant. Similar is Sambalpur LS seat where Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is going to contest,” they added.
The party is reported to have recommended the name of Dhamnagar MLA Suraj Suryabanshi for Bhadrak (SC), Anita Subhadarshini for Aska, former MP Ananta Nayak for Keonjhar (ST), former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai for Jagatsinghpur and former MP Balabhadra Majhi for Nabarangpur LS seats.
“The party has recommended the names of all the eight sitting MPs for renomination. It is not clear whether the central election committee will clear the names of the remaining five MPs including Union minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu who is representing Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat,” said a party insider.
The BJP has no suitable candidates for Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Koraput, Kandhamal and Jajpur parliamentary constituencies. The possibility of state BJP vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra who unsuccessfully contested from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat getting renomination is also high.
BJP Odisha co-in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar who arrived here on Tuesday told mediapersons that the national election committee of BJP will release the first list of 100 to 110 candidates on February 29. A few names from Odisha will figure in the list.
However, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said the name of candidates for all 21 seats will be released in the first week of March.