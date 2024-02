BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the state in the first week of March to launch a few Central projects.

Informing about the proposed visit of the prime minister, state BJP president Manmohan Samal on Tuesday said the date of his Odisha tour is not finalised. He said the prime minister will address a public meeting at Chandikhole in Jajpur district, a stronghold of the ruling BJD. “I will share the exact date of the PM’s visit when we get the details,” he told mediapersons.

Sources in the party said PM Modi will launch a slew of projects including the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) at Dankari near Chandikhole. The project sanctioned in 2016 is hanging fire due to delay in land acquisition.

A week back, Samal had announced the visit of the prime minister in the last week of February but it could not materialise.

The prime minister had last visited the state on February 3 when he inaugurated the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur and launched projects worth around Rs 70,000 crore.