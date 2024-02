SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur district BJP, raising concerns about the alleged exploitative policies of the electricity distribution company in the region, gheraoed the office of the executive officer of Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) and submitted a memorandum regarding long-standing complaints of the public on Tuesday.

In the letter, the BJP members emphasised on the sacrifices made by the people of western Odisha to pave the way for electricity generation projects in the state. However, they expressed discontentment that still, residents of the region are still facing hardships and exploitation at the hands of the distribution companies.

The demands put forth in the memorandum included the withdrawal of the prepaid smart meter system, waiver of all arrears from the WESCO period, first preference to local unemployed youth in job opportunities, free electricity to farmers, resolution of faulty billing complaints, and simplification of new electricity connections.

The letter also called for the development of strong infrastructure to prevent power outages and urged to keep a check on rude behaviour by electricity workers towards customers.