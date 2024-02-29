Devpt impossible without people’s efforts: Murmu

BARIPADA: The Government of India is giving priority to the development of tribal areas and the progress of tribal brothers and sisters. With emphasis on expansion of electricity and roads in tribal-dominated areas, the process of providing tap water to tribal families has also started, said President Droupadi Murmu addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of a Holiday Home in Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

The President who is on a four-day visit to Odisha stated that a national mission has been launched to eradicate sickle cell anaemia from which generations of tribal fraternity are suffering. “Be aware of the various welfare schemes and become the beneficiaries. Development is not possible without your efforts,” the President exhorted.

Apart from laying foundation stones for Central Government’s Holiday Home and Sports Complex at Rairangpur, Murmu also virtually laid foundation of various road projects and inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential School at Badasahi.

The President said education is very important for the development of society. That is why the government is opening Eklavya Model Residential Schools for tribal students. “Even though the government is establishing schools, it is the responsibility of parents to send the children to school,” the President asserted.

Speaking on women’s empowerment, Murmu stressed on various schemes being implemented by the government to make women financially self-reliant.