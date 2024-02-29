ED questions Prafulla in money laundering case

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJD leader Prafulla Samal on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with its investigation into a money laundering case.

Sources said Prafulla was questioned for around eight hours. After coming out of the ED office, Prafulla told mediapersons he was fully cooperating with the central agency’s officers and provided all the details sought by them.

Initial investigation suggests Prafulla has a major involvement in the case and has been asked to appear again for questioning. Prafulla and his son Prayas Kanti were summoned a few days back for questioning in connection with alleged financial irregularities committed by society members of Barapada School of Engineering and Technology (BSET). The MLA earlier held a position in BSET.