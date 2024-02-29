Odisha: Bandh over NAC tag hits life in Khaira

BALASORE : Life in Khaira area of Balasore district came to a standstill for eight hours due to a bandh called by activists of Swaviman Manch, BJP, and other socio-political groups, protesting the non-declaration of Notified Area Council (NAC) status by the government.

Despite possessing adequate infrastructure, road connectivity, land, health services, and a significant population, Khaira continues to be overlooked, said the protesters.

Prasanta Kumar Behera, president, and Manas Kumar Mohapatra, secretary of Swaviman Manch, said Khaira block, with its 37 panchayats, is a thriving business hub in Balasore. But it has been neglected by the BJD government, they alleged.

BJP leader Rajesh Kumar Rout asserted the bandh, although delayed due to ongoing matriculation examinations, received support from the community.

While essential goods shops were allowed to operate, other businesses, educational institutions, and government offices remained closed due to the protest. During the eight-hour bandh, vehicular movement, except for ambulances, was restricted.