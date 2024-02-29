Odisha: Rivalry cause in Surat trader’s murder

BERHAMPUR : Ganjam police on Wednesday claimed to have identified the killers of a liquor trader from Surat who was found brutally murdered in Polasara two days back.

The blood-soaked body of 45-year-old Hemant Kanak Gohil, a resident of Udana in Surat city of Gujarat, was recovered from a house near Bazar Sahi chowk in Polasara on February 26.

Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said three youths Gauri Pradhan (35), Surjya Sahu (32) and Abhi Pradhan (34), all of Polasara town, murdered Gohil due to a dispute over illegal liquor trade. The accused are on the run after committing the crime.

Meena said Gohil and the accused were involved in illegal liquor business in Surat. A dispute had taken place between them during the illegal trade. While conducting business, Gohil made several acquaintances in Polasara and used to frequently visit the town. In the course of time, he got involved in criminal activities and at least three cases were registered against him in Polasara police station.

Govil had come to Odisha 10 days back to attend the hearing in one of the cases. He was staying on the first floor of a rented house owned by Ranjit Sahu, who is the president of BJD’s Polasara town unit. Two days back, his body with multiple injuries was found in the house, informed the SP.