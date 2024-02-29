Will Panigrahy be face of BJP from Berhampur LS seat?

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the central core committee of BJP is holding discussions with party presidents of 14 states and its chief ministers in New Delhi to clear first list of candidates for at least 100 parliamentary seats, speculations are rife on Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy getting nominated from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat.

Panigrahy, a three-time MLA from Gopalpur, joined the BJP a week back after reportedly getting assurance from party’s state leadership that he will be fielded from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat. The BJP’s preference for Panigrahy over party’s state vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra, an aspirant for party ticket for the seat, is due to his organisational skill and deep understanding of the BJD in the parliamentary constituency where the regional party has a strong base, sources in the BJP said.

Panigrahy, who started his political career with BJD, was a close confidant of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik till his expulsion from the party in November, 2020 for his alleged ‘anti-people’ activities. Since his expulsion, he has been quite vocal against the BJD and the coterie surrounding the chief minister.

Baxipatra who fought the last general election from Berhampur and lost to Chandra Sekhar Sahu of BJD is a strong contender for the ticket from the Lok Sabha seat. He has been working tirelessly in the constituency after his defeat in the last election. While his name has been recommended, it is up to the central election committee to take a call, said sources.

The BJP had won only one Assembly segment, Digapahandi out of the seven under the Lok Sabha seat while the BJD is representing the other six.

The only time the saffron party opened its account in Berhampur Lok Sabha seat was in 1999 when ex-IPS officer Anandi Sahu won it. The BJP has reportedly recommended the name of Loisinga MLA Mukesh Mahaling for Balangir Lok Sabha seat along with that of sitting MP Sangeeta Singh Deo. Singh Deo is a four-time MP from Balangir. A first-time MLA, Mahaling is considered to a be a light weight in Balangir where BJD and Congress had many veteran leaders.