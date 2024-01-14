BJP alleges torture of corporator by police, stages road blockade

The protestors demanded arrest of the police personnel who tortured Rout in custody.They later met Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police commissioner Saumendra Kumar Priyadarsi at his office.“The police commissioner has assured us an inquiry will be conducted and action taken within 48 hours if anyone is found guilty,” said Babu.He said the party will again stage a protest if action is not taken against personnel who allegedly assaulted and tortured Rout in police custody.