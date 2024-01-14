DGP stresses free, fair polls

The officers were asked to carry out blocking and checking of vehicles at sensitive places, check election related crimes in the state including in Naxal-hit areas and curb sale of illicit liquor and drugs.Sarangi asked the officers to launch various enforcement activities like executing non-bailable warrants (NBWs), seizing illegal firearms and carrying out stringent checking at the border areas of the state. The police officers were also instruct to inspect sensitive polling booths and make arrangements accordingly.