Michael Patra reappointed RBI dy governor

With RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, who is also from Odisha, Patra had played a vital role in dealing with Covid related impact on the economy. He is in charge of the all-important monetary policy department and a member of the rate-setting panel. A career central banker, he had joined RBI in 1984 and served in various capacities. Before becoming deputy governor, he was executive director of the RBI.An alumnus of erstwhile Ravenshaw College, Patra did his PhD in Economics from IIT Bombay. He is also a fellow of Harvard University.