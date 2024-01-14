Miscreants rob idol, valuables from temples

BALASORE: Residents of Bhograi block in Balasore district are panicked as miscreants struck again, stealing an antique idol of Goddess Tarini from Kanpur Tarini temple, along with her jewellery and cash, as well as copper snakes from a Shiva temple in Daruha on Friday night. The incidents follow the recent ATM robberies in Tudigadia and Mangalpur Chowk.