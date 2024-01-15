Three attacked over sorcery suspicion in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Three persons including two women suffered grievous injuries after being attacked by their relatives on the suspicion of practising sorcery at Motabadi village within Buguda police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The injured, Radhamohan Behera (52), his wife Kasturi (47) and daughter-in-law Rasmita, have been admitted to the local hospital. Sources said Radhamohan and his family used to reside separately in the village after being accused by some villagers of being sorcery practitioners. Recently, family members of Radhamohan’s elder brother started to behave abnormally. The blame was put on Radhamohan and his family.

On Sunday morning, a quarrel broke out between the families of the siblings but was solved after the intervention of village elders. In the evening, a confrontation took place between the warring families again. Radhamohan tried to pacify them but was attacked by members of his brother’s family with a wooden plank. When Kasturi and Rasmita came to Radhamohan’s rescue, they too were assaulted.

The trio suffered critical injuries in the attack and were rushed to the local hospital by villagers. On being informed, Buguda police reached the village and started investigation.