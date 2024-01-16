BJP to deliver ‘Modi guarantee’ in every booth in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP, which launched its wall writing campaign on Monday appealing to people to bring the Narendra Modi government to power for the third consecutive term, said the party’s symbol ‘lotus’ will be drawn at five prominent spots in each booth during elections.
State BJP president launched the campaign from ward-55 of Ekamra Assembly segment of the city while Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined the campaign at Barkot block in Deogarh district by drawing a lotus on the wall.
Pradhan said the party launched the programme on the auspicious Makar Sankranti to boost the confidence of people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the general elections.
“Lotus is the sign of hope and it is Modi’s symbol. The Prime Minister has become a symbol of faith and trust of the poor, women, farmers, youth, tribals and backward classes of the country,” he added. The minister said the BJP has started the campaign to deliver the ‘Modi guarantee’ at the doorsteps of people as his party is confident that people of the state will shower their blessings on him for the third time.
Drawing the lotus symbol with the slogan ‘Odianka Asha Modi Bharasa’ (Odias trust Modi to fulfil their aspiration), Samal said the exercise will be undertaken in all 37,000 booths in the state.