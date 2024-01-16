BJP to deliver ‘Modi guarantee’ in every booth in Odisha

“Lotus is the sign of hope and it is Modi’s symbol. The Prime Minister has become a symbol of faith and trust of the poor, women, farmers, youth, tribals and backward classes of the country,” he added. The minister said the BJP has started the campaign to deliver the ‘Modi guarantee’ at the doorsteps of people as his party is confident that people of the state will shower their blessings on him for the third time.



Drawing the lotus symbol with the slogan ‘Odianka Asha Modi Bharasa’ (Odias trust Modi to fulfil their aspiration), Samal said the exercise will be undertaken in all 37,000 booths in the state.