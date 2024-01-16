Odisha: Gamang family, ex-Sambalpur MP to join Congress on January 17

All the four leaders, who had left Congress to join BJP, had met Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar in New Delhi on Saturday. Gamang and his son Sishir had later left the BJP and joined Bharat Rashtra Samiti.



Sanjay, son of Krupasindhu Bhoi, had won from the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket in the 2009 elections. Though he polled over 2.74 lakh votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he finished third behind the BJD and BJP candidates. However, he quit Congress and joined the BJP after he was not considered for the Bargarh seat in 2019 elections.



Bhoi will likely be considered for a ticket from Bargarh though no formal exercise for candidate selection has been started by Congress yet. The Gamang family members have been waiting for the last several months to join Congress.