Odisha CM Naveen to lead procession around Parikrama corridor

PURI : For the grand consecration of Parikrama project at Puri, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lead a procession around the heritage corridor along with the Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb at 1.50 pm after dedicating it to the devotees.

As per the schedule released by the district administration on Tuesday, Naveen will arrive at the temporary helipad at Matitota at about 1 pm. At 1.20 pm, he will dedicate the Parikrama to devotees. He will also attend the Purna Ahuti of the yajna at 1.30 pm.

Besides, the CM will be felicitated by the servitors and after that he will release a number of documentary videos on Parikrama, before leaving for Bhubaneswar, the statement released by the administration stated.