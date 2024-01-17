Odisha CM Naveen to lead procession around Parikrama corridor

PURI : For the grand consecration of Parikrama project at Puri, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lead a procession around the heritage corridor along with the Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb at 1.50 pm after dedicating it to the devotees.
As per the schedule released by the district administration on Tuesday, Naveen will arrive at the temporary helipad at Matitota at about 1 pm. At 1.20 pm, he will dedicate the Parikrama to devotees. He will also attend the Purna Ahuti of the yajna at 1.30 pm.
Besides, the CM will be felicitated by the servitors and after that he will release a number of documentary videos on Parikrama, before leaving for Bhubaneswar, the statement released by the administration stated.
Meanwhile, the sacred yajna, paused at sunset on Monday, resumed with fervour again on Tuesday. As per the ritual, 108 Brahmins are performing the rituals at Aishanya Kona of the Parikrama, building up to the final Purna Ahuti to be given by Gajapati on Wednesday between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm.
District magistrate Samarth Verma, superintendent of police K Vishal Singh, and IGP Ashis Singh conducted a final review on the day ahead of the event to ensure smooth management of the inaugural ceremony. They oversaw security measures and conducted a mock security drill, including the sanitisation of the chief minister’s route within the Parikrama.
As the town buzzes with anticipation, devotees continued to arrive in Puri in large numbers to witness the historic event at the Sri Jagannath Temple. About 25 guests from other countries have arrived. Besides, priests and delegates from 90 temples and important shrines of the country are scheduled to attend the ceremony. The temple administration has made provision for 900 guests to sit in a large auditorium close to Parikrama site where large digital screens will enable them to witness the ceremony live from close quarters.
Livestream Parikrama launch: Govt to private firms
Chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Tuesday urged private institutions, schools and business establishments to make arrangements for screening of the live telecast of Srimandir Parikrama Project from 12 noon to 3 pm on Wednesday.
Jena made the appeal following a request from different quarters to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for participation in the auspicious event and more so after the state government declared January 17 as a holiday for all government establishments.
The chief secretary also requested people of the state to participate in the programme by watching the live broadcast of the project inauguration.