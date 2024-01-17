Orissa High Court seeks income source of petitioners before hearing PIL

CUTTACK : The Orissa High Court on Tuesday declined to proceed with a PIL until the petitioners submitted their source of income to the satisfaction of the court.
The PIL filed by president of Bharatiya Bikash Parishad (BBP) Surendra Panigrahi, secretary of BBP’s Nayagarh district unit Niranjan Das and resident of Puri Priya Darsan Pattanaik sought direction to the state government not to allow huge congregation of people at the inauguration ceremony of Srimandir Parikrama project on Wednesday in view of the reported cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 from different parts of the country.
However, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman said it would not proceed with the PIL unless the petitioner submits its source of income to the satisfaction of the court.
“In the interest of public, the state government should refrain from bringing the persons to Puri in view of the increasing trend of corona pandemic,” the petition contended.
The bench directed for listing of the PIL after two weeks and sought the income source in an affidavit after petitioner counsel Gopal Jena claimed that BBP is a political party with headquarters at Berhampur.
The petition suggested that the state government instead of making elaborate arrangements for bringing people from every gram panchayat should install big screen LED facility in every village to live telecast the inauguration so that people in all corners of the state are able to watch the ceremony without coming to Puri.