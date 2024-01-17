‘Poor’ healthcare to be key Congress poll plank in Rourkela

ROURKELA : Ahead of the general elections, the Congress has decided to make the alleged lack of advanced healthcare system for the poor in Rourkela its major poll plank.

Rourkela district Congress committee (RDCC) president Rashmi Ranjan Padhi said next week, the party would stage demonstration against the BJD government in Odisha and the BJP-led Centre for ‘dishonouring the sentiment of people and forcing them to suffer without quality and advanced health services’.

Padhi said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is setting up government medical college and hospital (MCH) in every district of the state. But he forgot the need of Rourkela after laying foundation for a government MCH way back in 2004. Instead, the state government promoted setting up of the privately-run Hi-Tech MCH with free land and grant of Rs 10 crore.