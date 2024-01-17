‘Poor’ healthcare to be key Congress poll plank in Rourkela

ROURKELA : Ahead of the general elections, the Congress has decided to make the alleged lack of advanced healthcare system for the poor in Rourkela its major poll plank.
Rourkela district Congress committee (RDCC) president Rashmi Ranjan Padhi said next week, the party would stage demonstration against the BJD government in Odisha and the BJP-led Centre for ‘dishonouring the sentiment of people and forcing them to suffer without quality and advanced health services’.
Padhi said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is setting up government medical college and hospital (MCH) in every district of the state. But he forgot the need of Rourkela after laying foundation for a government MCH way back in 2004. Instead, the state government promoted setting up of the privately-run Hi-Tech MCH with free land and grant of Rs 10 crore.
“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the centre is equally guilty. The Ispat Post-Graduate Institute and Super Specialty Hospital (IPGISSH) of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) was set up using central government fund of `295 crore. But the IPGISSH has been made a corporate hospital by handing it over to the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd,” he alleged.
The RDCC president further said the poor population of Rourkela or the nearby Panposh and Bonai sub-divisions cannot afford the costly treatment at IPGISSH. The Hi-Tech MCH is ill-equipped and focused on earning through medical education.
“The Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) is only meant to fill the coffers of unscrupulous private hospitals and numerous poor individuals not covered under the scheme over varied reasons have nowhere to go.”
Against the official claim of nine deaths in the diarrhoea outbreak last month Padhi alleged that 20 persons died of the disease due to inadequate treatment facilities at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).
Former Rourkela MLA Pravat Mohapatra said during the Congress government, the RGH and Capital Hospital at Bhubaneswar were given special administrative status in 1998. While Capital Hospital has become a massive healthcare institution, the RGH continues to struggle with lack of manpower, advanced medical facilities and infrastructure. The Congress leader reiterated the demand for upgradation of the RGH into a government MCH and said the voters of the region would given befitting reply to the BJD and BJP in the upcoming elections.