Pradhan dares Naveen to debate on development in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday challenged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to an open debate over his claims of all-round development and transformation of the state in the last 24 years.

Questioning the status of Odisha in education, health service, drinking water supply, women security and employment, the Union minister said, “Odisha has remained backward despite having a stable government for the last 24 years. I dare the chief minister for public debate on the issue without anyone assisting him at a venue of his choice over the transformation that has taken place under his government.”

Pradhan said he is ready for such a debate on behalf of the BJP, “if Manmohan Bhai (state unit president Manmohan Samal) permitted him.”

He was addressing a function at the state BJP headquarters organised for induction of members from BJD and Congress. Taking a swipe at the BJD government over massive unemployment rate in the state, Pradhan asked the chief minister to publish a white paper on the employment scenario with special mention about Hinjili Assembly constituency which the CM has been representing for the last five terms. “Will the chief minister swear on Mahaprasad and say that people from his constituency are not migrating to other states in search of jobs,” he asked.