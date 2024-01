MALKANGIRI : At least 40 youths including 21 girls residing in far-flung areas of the district will visit Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Nashik in Maharashtra from January 20 to 26 as part of the 15th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme.

The programme is being organised by the Border Security Force (BSF) in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

BSF DIG Shailendra Sinha flagged off the programme at the sector headquarters here on Wednesday in presence of deputy commandant Subhanjan Mohapatra.

The tribal youths have been selected from different villages in Swabhiman Anchal and other remote areas under Chitrakonda block. Two groups each consisting 20 youths will visit Thiruvananthapuram and Nashik as part of the ninth and tenth phase of the programme. Four BSF officials will escort them during their visit.