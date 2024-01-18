Attack on trader: Two Odisha cops shifted to headquarters

JEYPORE: Two police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been shifted out of their positions and asked to report to district police headquarters over allegations of assaulting a 32-year-old trader.

SI Chitta Pradhani and havildar Jagdish Mohan Bag of Lamtaput police outpost have been directed to report to police headquarters until further orders.

The action was taken in response to allegations that they assaulted trader P Shiva in Machkund village during late hours of January 10. The victim sustained multiple injuries in the incident.

The incident occurred when four policemen, including two officers of Machkund police station and Lamtaput police outpost, entered Shiva’s house allegedly without a warrant, took him to an isolated place and subjected him to torture without any allegations.

He was detained till January 11 without being provided with food and water after which he was released. Shiva told his family members that there was no CCTV where he was detained.

Upon his return, Shiva narrated the entire story to his family members. They rushed him to Lamtaput CHC on January 12 where doctors detected multiple injuries and advised him to undergo further medical investigation in Koraput. Shiva’s wife and sister later lodged a written complaint against the four policemen with Koraput DIG Charan Singh Meena.

The DIG directed Koraput SP to further investigate into the matter.

“The DIG heard the entire incident and assured us justice, “ said Shiva’s brother-in-law Ganesh.

Nandapur SDPO SK Mohapatra said inquiry continues to ascertain the truth behind the entire episode. The SI and havildar have been directed to report headquarters until further orders, he added.