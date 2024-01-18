Mule bank account racket: One more arrested from West Bengal

BHUBANESWAR : The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has arrested another person from West Bengal for his alleged involvement in an inter-state mule bank account racket busted recently.

The accused, Sourav Maity (30) of Rampura in West Medinipur district was produced before a local court before being brought to the state capital on a four-day transit remand for interrogation. He will be produced before the SDJM court here, said STF officials.

STF officials said four persons - Sk Jamiruddin of West Medinipur, Samim Islam of Murshidabad in West Bengal and Sk Hapizul and Sk Jahangir of Balasore in Odisha - have already been arrested in the connection. The racket was being operated mainly in the tri-junction of Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal and the network was largely active in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, East Midnipore, West Midnipore, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Saraikela districts of the states.

Officials said, it was being headed by Jamiruddin who had employed around 10-15 people for `15,000 per month to open bank accounts. The members visited interior areas of different districts luring tribals and poor villagers to open bank accounts. The villagers were usually offered `2,000 per account. The mobile numbers linked with bank accounts, however, were being provided by the gang’s members.

The gang provided the mule bank accounts and fake SIM cards to Islam who used to sell them to cyber and sextortion scammers in Kolkata and other parts of the country.