One dies, another hurt as auto turns turtle in Odisha's Balasore

BALASORE: An autorickshaw driver died and a passenger was critically injured when the vehicle turned turtle on Tuesday morning in Soro area of Balasore district.

The deceased Bhagaban Panigrahi (34) belongs to Kalamanga village while passenger Harihar Jena of the same village is battling for his life at Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital.

Sources said, Bhagaban was on way to Soro carrying a passenger from Kalamanga chhak on the day when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle in front of Goddess Danda Kali near Kamanpur chowk. Under its impact, the autorickshaw turned turtle and crashed the driver under it leaving the passenger critically injured.

Locals rescued the duo and rushed them to Soro hospital where the doctor declared the driver dead. Jena was later shifted to FMMCH.

Soro police registered a case and investigation is underway.