Truck run over four labourers in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: Four labourers were crushed to death by a borewell drilling vehicle in Birjam village under Melchamunda police limits in Bargarh district on Thursday.

As per reports, the labourers were engaged in borewell drilling work in that area and the incident took place when the victims were sleeping near the vehicle and the driver accidentally ran over them.

While three of them died on the spot, the fourth person, who had suffered grievous injuries, died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The labourers had come from neighbouring district.

Meanwhile, police have seized the vehicle and registered a case in this regard. Further investigation into the matter is underway.