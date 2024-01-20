'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' to be launched in urban areas of state

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government will roll out Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha (Sahari) drive to make citizens aware of different people-centric schemes and ensure their benefits reach those in need at the grassroots.

The move assumes significance ahead of the ensuing general elections as many believe it to be a tactical move of the BJD government to reach out to urban voters. The government has asked municipal corporations, municipalities and NACs to take up the program at ULB level on campaign mode and wrap it up by February 7.

Accordingly, the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has also issued guidelines as per which ULBs will organize awareness camps for the drive. They will prepare a schedule of such camps to be organized and District Urban Development Agencies (DUDAs) will collect the information, compile it and submit the same to the director, Municipal Administration.

Sources said, the department in its guidelines has directed the camp schedule should be prepared by January 20. The beneficiaries of different schemes will be identified and informed beforehand by the officials of the line departments concerned in the ULBs about the camp for awareness and distribution of benefits. The ULBs will make necessary arrangements for seating, public address system, refreshments, audio visuals and other material needed for IEC activities.

The line departments concerned will also take necessary steps on the day of the camps to create awareness of their department specific schemes and ensure the benefit of the schemes reaching the eligible beneficiaries. They will also undertake 360 degree IEC campaign through TV commercials, radio jingles, newspaper advertisements, banners and hoardings and promote their schemes on their respective social media accounts. The guidelines also mandate arrangements for cultural events by local performing groups and community participants during the camps will also be made by the ULBs.

The members of state-level committee and officers from Housing and Urban Development department will visit the camps and remain present during the program for necessary supervision. Collectors will be in overall charge of the campaigns in their jurisdiction.