Odisha: BJP, Congress seek details on Arpan Rath collection

BHUBANESWAR : Coming down on the Odisha state government over Arpan Raths (chariots) which moved around villages before inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama project on January 17, the BJP and Congress on Friday demanded an account of rice and money collected by the vehicles and an explanation on how it will be utilized.

Alleging that plying of Arpan Raths with idols of Lord Jagannath and collecting rice were not the decisions of the Jagannath Temple managing committee, BJP MLA Nauri Nayak said the move led to large-scale resentment among people of the state. The Congress also demanded an account of the money collected during the campaign and alleged disrespect was shown to Lord Jagannath by taking out procession of his idols on vehicles.

Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo said that the way Lord Jagannath was carried on Arpan Raths for the inauguration of the corridor project has hurt the sentiments of the people in the state. He alleged thousands of quintals of rice, betel nut, coconuts and lakhs in cash were collected from people.