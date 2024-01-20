Odisha: Budget session from Feb 5, vote on account on Feb 8

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha state government will present an interim-budget in the Assembly on February 8 in view of the general elections, which will likely be held in April-May. The budget session of the Assembly will start from February 5 and continue till February 13, stated a notification issued by the Odisha Assembly on Friday.

This will be the last session of the Assembly before the elections. The next session will be held in July after formation of the new government during which full budget will be placed.

The 15th session of the 16th Assembly will start with address by Governor Raghubir Das. Discussion on vote of thanks on Governor’s address will be held January 6 and 7.

Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha will present the vote-on-account for the first four months of 2024-25 financial year on February 8. Discussion on the vote-on-account will be also held on the same day. The Appropriation Bill for the vote-on-account will be tabled by the government the following day on February 9.

While the state government had placed a budget of Rs 2,30,000 crore in 2023-24, the budget for 2024-25 is likely to cross Rs 2,50,000 crore. While February 12 has been earmarked for official business, February 13, the last day of the session will be for private members’ business. However, official sources said that the state government does not have any plans to place any new bills during the short session.

The winter session of the Assembly had lasted just four days and was adjourned for an indefinite period on November 24 last year, 26 working days ahead of its closure.