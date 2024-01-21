Odisha to build in-stream structures in 13 districts at Rs 4,600 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will build 19 in-stream storage structures in 13 districts at an estimated cost of Rs 4,600 crore. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the structures through virtual mode on Saturday.

The projects that are aimed at the development of farmers and protection of environment will come up in Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Khurda, Puri, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh districts.

Addressing the farmers present at respective district headquarters, the chief minister said the state will prosper if the farmers flourish. The state government has undertaken several measures for the betterment of farmers and will continue to work for them, he said.

The state programme for in-stream storage was started in 2020 with an outlay of Rs 11,700 crore. So far, projects have been prepared for 72 storage structures in three phases.

“Such projects are very important for our sustainable development. Farmers will be greatly benefited. The storages will be helpful in flood control and mitigate the demand of drinking water. It will also help in fish farming, animal husbandry and maintain the groundwater level positively impacting the environment,” Naveen said. The inter-river wetland project is a significant programme under the 5T initiative. The projects have been selected on the basis of public opinion and public participation. Proposals for the projects were received from people during the visit of 5T chairman VK Pandian to different districts.

The CM said emphasis is being laid on use of technology and timely completion of the projects. No people will be displaced by these projects, he added.

Pandian expressed his gratitude to the people for their continuous support to the welfare projects. He said the chief minister had made a lot of efforts during his visit to Japan for the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel project at Kendrapara for which the ground breaking ceremony will be held soon, he added.

Development commissioner and additional chief secretary Anu Garg delivered a welcome address.