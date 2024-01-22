15 devotees hurt after tractor overturned at Fatehgarh hill in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: At least 15 passengers including five women and three children sustained injuries after the tractor in which they were travelling overturned at Fatehgarh hill within Bhapur police limits in Nayagarh district on Sunday.

Sources said devotees were on way to Fatehgarh hilltop to attend ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony of Lord Ram at a newly-built shrine. The ceremony is scheduled to be observed on Monday in line with the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. While taking a sharp turn, the trolley attached to the tractor overturned when the driver lost his control over the vehicle.

Locals rescued the injured passengers and rushed them to Bhapur community health centre (CHC). Five of the injured were later shifted to Bhubaneswar after their condition deteriorated. On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.