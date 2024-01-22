Congress fights ‘Cash for ticket’ allegation in Odisha before elections

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Congress is working hard to revive its fortunes in the upcoming elections, reports of ‘cash for ticket’ has surfaced putting the party in a tight spot.

Sources said, the Odisha state leadership got wind of some “unscrupulous elements” seeking money to ensure tickets for the elections and immediately swung into action to prevent the aspirants from falling into the trap. The issue came to light from a letter written by president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak to district presidents and other senior leaders. Pattanayak said tickets will be announced by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and not by the individuals demanding money.

The state party chief said it has come to light that some unscrupulous elements are demanding money from aspirants by promising them tickets. He made it clear such assurances are false and requested leaders and workers not to be influenced by them.

Sources said aspirants have started working in several constituencies following such assurances. OPCC had earlier announced that party leaders having the potential to win elections will be given tickets by AICC. Senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo also advised aspirants not to be misled by elements making false assurances. Those getting influenced by false promises and giving money to get a Congress ticket are bound to be duped, he said.

Meanwhile, Pattanayak has constituted a committee comprising former state president, the CLP leader and other senior leaders for the one-day visit of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to Bhubaneswar during which he will also address a public meeting. Besides, Kharge will review the preparations for Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra of former president Rahul Gandhi in four districts of the state.