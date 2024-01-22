Devotion, fervour grip Odisha capital ahead of Ram lalla consecration

BHUBANESWAR: With a few hours left for the momentous Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya on Monday, preparations for celebration of the historic event reached a crescendo in the state capital.

Spiritual fervour permeated the streets of the city even Ram Mandir on Janpath road was seen decked up with flowers and lights. People could be seen purchasing flags with images of Lord Ram and Jai Shri Ram etched on them. Chief priest of Ram temple Maharudhra Jha said, “The entire shrine has been illuminated with colourful lights and two trucks of flowers used to decorate the temple premises for grand celebration of the event.”

Jha said the temple is flooded with requests for offering of services on the occasion. “While some have pledged to volunteer for crowd management, others have offered to distribute prasad among devotees. The air is charged with excitement as devotees are waiting anxiously for the special moment,” he added.

After Mangala Arati at 5 am and Sringar Arati at 7 am, yagna will be performed on the temple premises by members of Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the chief priest informed. The Abhishek ritual will be performed at 12.30 pm followed by an Arati in the evening.