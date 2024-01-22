Devotion, fervour grip Odisha capital ahead of Ram lalla consecration

BHUBANESWAR: With a few hours left for the momentous Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya on Monday, preparations for celebration of the historic event reached a crescendo in the state capital.
Spiritual fervour permeated the streets of the city even Ram Mandir on Janpath road was seen decked up with flowers and lights. People could be seen purchasing flags with images of Lord Ram and Jai Shri Ram etched on them. Chief priest of Ram temple Maharudhra Jha said, “The entire shrine has been illuminated with colourful lights and two trucks of flowers used to decorate the temple premises for grand celebration of the event.”
Jha said the temple is flooded with requests for offering of services on the occasion. “While some have pledged to volunteer for crowd management, others have offered to distribute prasad among devotees. The air is charged with excitement as devotees are waiting anxiously for the special moment,” he added.
After Mangala Arati at 5 am and Sringar Arati at 7 am, yagna will be performed on the temple premises by members of Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the chief priest informed. The Abhishek ritual will be performed at 12.30 pm followed by an Arati in the evening.
Sources said Marwari Yuva Mandal will distribute sweets while a group of traders around Ram temple will arrange free ‘Prasad Sevan’ for around 5,000 people. Governor Raghubar Das, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries are scheduled to visit Ram temple on the special day, sources said. Besides, residential societies and apartments have planned celebrations of their own.
Prestige Residency in Jagannath Nagar area of Jharpada has been organizing Ram Katha Pravachan since January 20 for the Pran Pratistha event at Ayodhya. The Residency is also organizing Homa Yagna for invocation of the Lord and has planned Prasad Sevan for its residents throughout the day. Other apartments and residential societies, too, have made elaborate arrangements for the occasion.
Many societies have planned Ramleela, Kalash Yatra as well as Shri Ram Jyoti on Monday to celebrate Lord Ram’s Pran Pratistha.