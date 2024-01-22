Ex-MP, IPS officer Anadi Sahu passes away in Cuttack

CUTTACK : Former BJP MP and retired IPS officer Anadi Charan Sahu passed away at his residence at CDA Sector-6 in the city on Saturday. He was 83.

Sahu was suffering from age-related ailments. A recipient of President’s Police Medal and Distinguished Service Medal, Sahu had resigned from government service in 1996 before taking the political plunge. He had contested from Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency as a Congress candidate against former Chief Minister Late Biju Patnaik in 1996. However, he lost the poll by 57,807 votes. Later, he joined the BJP and was elected to the 6th Lok Sabha from Berhampur constituency in 1999.

“He was suffering from heart problems. Sahu was bedridden after his return from hospital and was on liquid diet. His health deteriorated in the last two days and he breathed his last at 5 am this morning,” said Sahu’s daughter Shradhha Padhi.

Besides being an efficient police officer, Sahu was also a renowned litterateur. Several senior IPS officers rushed to his residence to pay their last respects. His last rites were performed at Sati Chaura cremation ground here.