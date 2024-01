PHULBANI: Around 13,500 youths were recruited during a job fair held at Kandhamal stadium here on Sunday. Of the 13,500 youths, 3,500 were selected by companies operating in Odisha. The remaining job aspirants were chosen by firms operating across the country.

More than 20,000 youths from Kandhamal participated in the fair. Youths from 12 blocks of Kandhamal, three each of Boudh and Nayagarh besides two of Ganjam district participated.

At least 40 companies from Odisha and over 80 firms and industrial houses from other states took part in the job fair. The salaries ranged from Rs 12,000 to Rs 35,000. The job fair was jointly organised by Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and the district administration.

Among others, Kandhamal MP and founder of KISS Achyuta Samanta, president of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce Lalit Gandhi, MLAs of Balliguda and Phulbani besides collector Asish Iswar Patil and SP Suvendu Patra were present.