Odisha: Farmers in Malkangiri in distress as water fails to reach canal tail end

MALKANGIRI: Despite sufficient water in the Potteru Irrigation Project canals, crucial for Malkangiri’s agriculture, farmers face distress as water fails to reach the tail end of farmlands for rabi crops.

Blaming the unlined Gompakonda Main Canal (GMC) and Tamasa Main Canal (TMC) within the 155 km long Potteru Irrigation Project, designed to irrigate 61,034 hectare (ha), for obstructing water flow, the farmers said even rampant weed and shrub growth in various canals and sub-canals have been adding to the woes. Even though Malkangiri is the largest producer of groundnuts, the yield has been affected due to insufficient irrigation water, they alleged.

“We are unable to meet the kharif target of cultivating 61,034 hectare and 48,850 ha in rabi due to water shortfall,” said Irma Madkami, a farmer from Gompakonda village.

Similarly, Ratan Biswas, from MV-79 area, said the government needs to be serious to address the challenges faced by Malkangiri farmers.

Contacted, Potteru Irrigation Project chief construction engineer Pitabas Sethi said, “The lining work is on for Tamasa Main Canal, with 20 km completed out of 79.815 km. For Gompakonda Main Canal, 49 km await lining, and proposals for 13 km are in progress.” Sethi assured that the ongoing lining work will be completed soon to address the water supply issue till the tail end. “Proposal and DPR will be sent for the lining of 13 km stretch now,” Sethi said.