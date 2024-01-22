Odisha initiates process to train Kunki elephants

BHUBANESWAR: Months after deciding to train captive elephants in the state to Kunki (also called Kumki) level to use them in conflict management, the Forest department has started process for the same. The department has asked Kapilash sanctuary officials to send at least three such elephants to Chandaka for training.

Sources said initially the department had planned to send five such jumbos, which has now been reduced to three. However, the exact number of elephants to be sent to Chandaka is likely to be decided after another round of meeting, sources in the department’s wildlife wing said.

Speaking to media persons, PCCF (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda said the state at present has elephants in captivity at four places and they could be used for assisting in conflict management effectively after their training.

Though the wildlife wing of the department had initiated efforts last year to bring Kunki elephants to Odisha from Karnataka or some other state, having good number of such elephants for their use in patrolling and conflict management, the progress of the move is yet to be known.

However, sources said Odisha may rope in trainers from other states to train the elephants in captivity. A team of Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change during visit to the state last year had recommended use of jumbos to strengthen patrolling in Similipal Tiger Reserve after poachers gunned down two forest staff including a range officer in-charge. Officials said the trained elephants also prove helpful in taming and capturing wild ones. As per forest officials it takes four to five years to train an elephant to Kunki level.