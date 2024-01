BHADRAK: Three persons were killed when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle at Ranital within Bhadrak rural police limits on Sunday morning. Police identified the deceased as Bapi Pradhan, Jitu Pradhan and Sankarsan Pradhan, all residents of Bhatpara in Tihidi.

Sources said the three were returning to their village on a motorcycle when a truck en route to Balasore hit them from behind near Engineering square. While two of them were killed instantly, the third was rushed to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) where he was declared brought dead.

The driver of the truck fled after the mishap. Locals claimed the truck driver lost the control over the speeding vehicle due to heavy rain which lashed Bhadrak on Sunday morning. Bhadrak Rural IIC Amitav Das said a case was registered in this connection.