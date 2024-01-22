Odisha: Union Minister Tudu miffed after cancellation of EMRS foundation laying ceremony

KORAPUT: Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram faced an unexpected setback during their scheduled visit to Dasmanthpur block in Koraput district on Saturday to lay the foundation stone for an Eklavya Model Residential School. However, the minister laid the foundation stone of another EMRS at Narayanpatna besides attending a couple of meetings.

Sources said, the foundation laying ceremony was hindered as the 15 acre of land needed was not handed over to the executing agency as planned.

Expressing dissatisfaction and emphasising that the delay in handing over the required land caused a setback in the foundation-laying ceremony, Tudu criticised the state government at a meeting presided over by district BJP president Sumant Pradhan. “The state government has not been cooperating in any of the Centre’s schemes,” he alleged. The pre-arranged programme lacked provisions for the foundation stone laying, leading to disappointment among people and officials.

BDO Milan Kumar Jankar and tehsildar Priya Puspanjali Behera, along with SDPO, Sadar were present at the venue.

However, block and tehsil authorities claimed to have no information about the foundation stone ceremony while BJP leader Siba Mudi stated that the ruling BJD might be perceiving the event as an attempt by the BJP to gain political mileage in the block.

Contacted, Koraput collector Abdaal M Akhtar said, “It pertains to some internal matter of their executing agency and we have not been informed about it.”