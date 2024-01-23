BJD to launch Paribar Sampark Yatra from today

BHUBANESWAR: BJD will launch a massive outreach programme, ‘Paribar Sampark Yatra’ (family contact drive) on Tuesday coinciding with the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The campaign will continue across the state till the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik on March 5. BJD leaders and workers will visit every family and interact with people during the programme. The aim of the outreach programme is to reach voters ahead of the elections before the formal campaign begins.

During the yatra, party workers will contact and discuss with every family about their expectations from the government, welfare measures launched by the state government during the last several years and their problems.

A senior leader said the programme will enable the ruling party to make a fresh assessment of its strength and get feedback from the people from different parts of the state. This will also inspire the party workers at the grassroots and further strengthen the organisation ahead of the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, he added.