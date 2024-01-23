Odisha: DGP suspends lady IIC for gross misconduct

BHUBANESWAR: DGP in-charge Arun Kumar Sarangi on Monday suspended Jharsuguda’s Lakhanpur police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Sandhyarani Jena for ‘gross misconduct’.

Jena was suspended after she reportedly shifted bodies of three accident victims to a nearby area which comes under the jurisdiction of Belpahar police station. The three persons had died after a truck hit their motorcycle under Lakhanpur police limits. The truck went off the road while the driver attempted to escape. He, however, managed to flee. The truck was seized from the spot and efforts are on to nab the accused driver, said a police officer. This is not for the first time that Jena has been suspended for misconduct.

During the suspension period, Jena will remain under disciplinary control of Jharsuguda SP. She was earlier suspended in 2020 when she was posted as IIC of Patana police station in Keonjhar district. A video of Jena thrashing a youth inside the police station during the Covid-induced lockdown had gone viral, following which she was suspended. Odisha Police had later given Jena a clean chit in connection with the matter.