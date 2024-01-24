Man arrested for murder of niece’s lover in Puri

CUTTACK: Sadar police on Tuesday arrested one Sridhar Pradhan (46) of Nagpur within Gop police limits of Puri for stabbing a 32-year-old man to death over the latter’s affair with his niece.

Additional DCP Anil Mishra said Sridhar and his brother-in-law Pramod Behera stayed at Indiragram here. The victim Rajesh Sahoo had allegedly abducted Pramod’s daughter and Sridhar’s niece, who was then 14 years old, in 2020 and was in a physical relationship with her.

Based on a complaint filed by Pramod, Rajesh was arrested and sent to jail. But later, Pramod submitted a compromise petition following which Rajesh was released on bail.

After his release from jail, Rajesh regularly went to Pramod’s house to meet his daughter against the wishes of the family. On January 21, when Rajesh was at Pramod’s house, a war of words erupted between him and the family. Rajesh once again went to Pramod’s house at around 8.30 pm and abused his family.

A provoked Sridhar then stabbed Rajesh with a knife. Rajesh’s friends and relatives rushed him to SCB Medical College and hospital where doctors declared him dead.