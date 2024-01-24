Orissa HC stays conviction in 15-year-old bribe case

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday stayed the conviction of a state government official for allegedly taking a bribe after treating it as “an exceptional case” as the prosecution had failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt its case against him.

The state Vigilance had on November 17, 2009, registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against assistant agriculture engineer Satchidananda Behera for allegedly taking a bribe of `5,000 from a contractor for preparing his bill towards digging of a well. After trial, the court of Special Judge (Vigilance), Cuttack, sentenced Behera to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of `10,000 following his conviction on May 31, 2023. Behera filed an appeal in the high court against his conviction. The appeal was admitted on June 26, 2023, and bail was granted to him passed along with a stay order on realisation of the fine pending disposal of the matter.

In the stay order on conviction, a single judge bench of Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo observed that the trial court’s judgement was against the weight of evidence on record.

“Therefore, I am of the humble view that the petitioner has made out an exceptional case for grant of stay of conviction and thus, if the impugned judgment of conviction is not stayed/suspended, by the time the appeal is taken up for hearing and decided finally.. it would cause irreparable loss and injury coupled with irreversible consequences resulting in serious miscarriage of justice to the petitioner,” Justice Sahoo ruled.