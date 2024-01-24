Prof Hermann Kulke to grace Odia language conference

BHUBANESWAR: Leading historian Prof Hermann Kulke will attend the inaugural day of Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani slated to begin in the city on February 3.

This was informed in a release by the state government on Tuesday. A leading historian of early medieval India, Prof Kulke is known for his work on Odisha culture. His D’Litt from Heidelberg University was on Gajapati kingship and the Jagannath cult in Odisha.

He was the founder member and coordinator of the Orissa Research Projects of the German Research Council. For his outstanding contribution to the history of early medieval Odisha, Prof Kulke was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010, Federal Cross of Merit in 2011 (Federal Republic of Germany), and Doctor of Literature, Honoris Causa in 2018, by Ravenshaw University, Cuttack.

The conference will be held till February 5 at Janata Maidan. There will be four sections at the venue named after Adikabi Sarala Das, Atibadi Jagannath Das, Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja and Vyasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Senapati where various topics related to Odia language and literature will be discussed by eminent litterateurs.