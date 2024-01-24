Teacher recruitment fiasco: EdCIL shifts blame on OSEPA

BHUBANESWAR: Educational Consultants India Limited (EdCIL), the public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Education was roped in by the School and Mass Education department’s Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) to conduct recruitment of 20,000 junior teachers, on Tuesday denied allegations of irregularities in the process.

In a release issued by EdCIL on Tuesday, the PSU claimed it had signed an MoU with OSEPA for conducting the computer-based test (CBT) on August 22 last year for the recruitment of junior teachers. As per the rules, conditions and criteria mentioned in the MoU, the merit list was prepared and given to the OSEPA. All complaints were resolved by the responsive care management as per the procedures laid down by OSEPA, it stated.

After the CBT examination, EdCIL prepared the examination results based on the guidelines mentioned in the August 22 resolution and gave them to the authorised appointing officers of OSEPA, it further said. The combined list and merit list were given to OSEPA on January 13 and 15 respectively by EdCIL.

The PSU clarified there are problems in the recruitment of junior teachers on the part of OSEPA and not EdCIL.

According to reports, OSEPA had published the draft merit list of 18,805 candidates and fixed January 20 and 21 for verification of documents.

Following this, the aspirants had last week alleged the merit list published by OSEPA was done without announcing the cut-off mark. Besides, they alleged that there were several anomalies in the issue of admit cards some of which had fake names and photos on them.

While Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had slammed the Odisha government for alleged irregularities in the recruitment process, BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das through a social media post, had termed the minister’s allegation a self-goal as the recruitment is being carried out by EdCIL which is a Central PSU under his ministry.