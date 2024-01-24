Teachers recruitment: Eggs hurled at Odisha minister Sudam Marndi's residence

BHUBANESWAR: The ongoing protests over the alleged scam in the recruitment of junior teachers in the state intensified on Tuesday with members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the students’ wing of Congress hurling eggs and tomatoes at the official residence of School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi and seeking his resignation over the issue.

The agitators accused the Odisha government and Centre of the scam and demanded a judicial probe into it. NSUI state president Syed Yashir Nawaz alleged both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are selling jobs and pushing the lives of educated and unemployed youth into the dark. “Such scam had surfaced during recruitment through Staff Selection Commission also,” he said.

The state unit of BJP, however, refuted the charges and hit out at the BJD government for its failure in ensuring transparency in exams. The ruling BJD, on the other hand, said Opposition parties have developed a negative mindset.

“The government has already clarified about the exam process and has no role in its conduct. However, the Opposition parties are deliberately politicising the issue. They only see negativity in everything good being done by our government in the state,” said BJD MLA Nrusingha Sahu.